Froggies (FRGST) Tokenomics
Froggies (FRGST) Information
Froggies Token is created for the community, where we together as one build on a stable and vibrant token. We reward our holders, while building towards more utility and usability for everybody. Play to earn, buy to burn, hold to get rewarded, and utility that will make Froggies Token an interesting option for the now and the future to come. Read our roadmap and see what will bring Froggies Token and its Community to a higher level. To the Moon and Never Back
Froggies (FRGST) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Froggies (FRGST), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Froggies (FRGST) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Froggies (FRGST) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FRGST tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FRGST tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
FRGST Price Prediction
