Discover key insights into Frogo The Lord (FROGO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Frogo The Lord (FROGO) Information

FROGO is the first MCP AI Agent on BNB ChAIn💍

How's work?

✅ Users interact with AI Agent ✅ Input goes to Core MCP ✅ Automatically interacts with selected API ✅ Datasources use tooling agent to return output for user

💚 https://frogo.fun

$FROGO’s Mission: AI-Powered DeFi for Everyone.

DeFi is powerful but complex, time-consuming, and inefficient.

$FROGO fixes that.

As the first MCP AI Agent on BNB Chain, we create an autonomous, intelligent DeFi experience. AI executes, optimizes, and simplifies token launches, trading, and staking.

No friction. No manual work. Just AI managing DeFi efficiently.