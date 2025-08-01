What is FROQ (FROQ)

The project revolves around $FROQ, a utility token with a total supply of 1 million, designed to power an ecosystem of blockchain-integrated games and community-driven activities. Its primary focus is on providing real utility in two web3 games: Froqorion’s Quest - A role-playing game where players explore a world of elemental frogs, engage in strategic battles, and dive into a detailed narrative. Islands of Sonic - A multiplayer life simulation where users create and explore custom environments, blending creativity with social interaction. $FROQ is also central to supporting the community through various mechanisms like a burn-to-mint process, presale allocations, and liquidity pools, aiming to create a sustainable and engaging blockchain experience.

