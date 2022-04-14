Frosty the Polar Bear (FROSTY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Frosty the Polar Bear (FROSTY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Frosty the Polar Bear (FROSTY) Information Welcome to Antarctica, Home of Frosty the Polar Bear. The coldest meme on Solana. FROSTY THE POLAR BEAR IS THE COLDEST MEME ON THE SOLANA ECOSYSTEM. He’s not your average bear; he’s navigating the icy realms of the blockchain, cleverly outmaneuvering other memecoins, and asserting his dominance in the frozen tundra. Frosty’s all about the strategic play, the calculated moves, and leaving his frosty footprint in the exciting world of crypto. Official Website: https://frostycto.com/ Buy FROSTY Now!

Frosty the Polar Bear (FROSTY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Frosty the Polar Bear (FROSTY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 12.42K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1000.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.42K All-Time High: $ 0.00835593 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Frosty the Polar Bear (FROSTY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Frosty the Polar Bear (FROSTY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FROSTY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FROSTY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FROSTY's tokenomics, explore FROSTY token's live price!

