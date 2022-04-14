Fu Bao (FUBAO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Fu Bao (FUBAO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Fu Bao (FUBAO) Information $FUBAO is a community-driven meme token inspired by Fu Bao, a famous giant panda recognized globally for her cultural significance. The token is built on the core values of transparency, decentralization, and community empowerment. Unlike many other tokens, $FUBAO operates with no team tokens, ensuring that the project is fully owned and governed by its holders. Additionally, with 0% taxes on both buys and sells, users can trade freely without incurring extra fees. The liquidity for $FUBAO has been burned, adding an extra layer of security and trust for its community members. Official Website: https://fubao.meme Buy FUBAO Now!

Market Cap: $ 18.09K
Total Supply: $ 500.25T
Circulating Supply: $ 500.25T
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 18.09K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Fu Bao (FUBAO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Fu Bao (FUBAO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FUBAO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FUBAO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FUBAO's tokenomics, explore FUBAO token's live price!

