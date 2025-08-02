FUBB Price (FUBB)
FUBB (FUBB) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 13.10K USD. FUBB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FUBB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FUBB price information.
During today, the price change of FUBB to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FUBB to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FUBB to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FUBB to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.11%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+9.34%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+3.24%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FUBB: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-3.11%
-16.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
fubb sees the world not as it is, but as it could be. in the chaos of nature and the mess of human hands, there is beauty. the wind hums, leaves dance, and fubb listens. life, both wild and tangled, is a playground for the soul. no rules, no walls, just the freedom to leap from one moment to the next. in the chaos, fubb finds peace. in the unknown, fubb finds home. from water to web3, fubb is coming to find a new home.
Understanding the tokenomics of FUBB (FUBB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FUBB token's extensive tokenomics now!
