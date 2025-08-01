FUEGO Price (FUEGO)
FUEGO (FUEGO) is currently trading at 0.01050814 USD with a market cap of $ 821.13K USD. FUEGO to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of FUEGO to USD was $ +0.0021189.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FUEGO to USD was $ +0.0064923166.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FUEGO to USD was $ +0.0051124791.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FUEGO to USD was $ +0.006026721889560478.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0021189
|+25.26%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0064923166
|+61.78%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0051124791
|+48.65%
|90 Days
|$ +0.006026721889560478
|+134.48%
Discover the latest price analysis of FUEGO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.63%
+25.26%
+32.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FUEGO is The Deflationary Index Fund on Base. A decentralized, deflationary DeFi protocol generating real yield through DAO-selected blue-chip Base Chain tokens. Serving as both a utility and governance token, FUEGO uses deflationary mechanics and liquidity arbitrage to deliver sustainable income and long-term value to holders. In summary, FUEGO is designed to be a foundational, deflationary pairing asset on Base Chain that empowers token holders through DAO governance, protocol-owned liquidity, and sustainable real yield.
