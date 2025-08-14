Fufu Token Price (FUFU)
Fufu Token (FUFU) is currently trading at 0.00001629 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FUFU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FUFU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FUFU price information.
During today, the price change of Fufu Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fufu Token to USD was $ +0.0000117279.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fufu Token to USD was $ +0.0000163093.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fufu Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.34%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000117279
|+71.99%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000163093
|+100.12%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fufu Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.55%
+1.34%
+32.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FUFU is an Ethereum-based ERC token with the ticker symbol FUFU, presenting a culturally inspired and playful Chinese dog meme coin backed by AI and value appreciation tokenomics. Drawing from the traditional guardian Fu Dog of ancient Chinese history, FUFU boasts a total supply of 8,888,888,888.00 tokens. It leverages a unique approach by integrating an AI-powered trading bot into its ecosystem. Integral to the project's functioning is the FuFu AI bot, which relies on proprietary algorithms to execute daily trades. This trading activity aims to uphold the underlying utility and value of the FUFU token. With its fusion of cultural symbolism, dynamic tax system, token buybacks, and AI-powered trading, FUFU seeks to create a unique and engaging environment for AI-powered dog meme tokens.
