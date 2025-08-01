What is Fujimoto (FUJI)

Fujimoto is an elderly homeless Japanese man who launched his own cryptocurrency, $FUJI. He writes funny tweets about $FUJI, pachinko, his life and general wisdom. He will often post accompanying pictures of his lifestyle, whether it be eating ramen, or working on his art at the internet cafe. He is very witty so naturally his tweets garner a lot of attention. Rumor has it he is cousins with Satoshi Nakamoto.

Fujimoto (FUJI) Resource Official Website

Fujimoto (FUJI) Tokenomics

