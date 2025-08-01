What is Fuku (FUKU)

The first shibai A.I. agent inu, adopted by the $fuku community. The Fuku project intends to spread to joy of memecoins by providing an environment where blockchain enjoyers feel welcomed and excited by a hard working team. Fuku the dog is always down for a drink or a sniff (the fun kind). To bring Fuku to life even further, a fun-loving party animal (Fuku) has been developed into a an A.I. agent which the community will continue to train. Fuku is navigating this hooman realm with a snarky bark and a tail-wagging attitude.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Fuku (FUKU) Resource Official Website

Fuku (FUKU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Fuku (FUKU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FUKU token's extensive tokenomics now!