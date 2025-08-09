What is Full Moon (FM)

Oracle-based, perpetual exchange on Cronos EVM and zkEVM. We are a decentralized perpetual trading platform on Cronos EVM and zkEVM chain that offers both a staking pool and on-chain perpetuals, primed to empower all Striders with galactic opportunities. Transactions on Moonlander are executed at higher speed and lower fees. This isn’t just trading, this is our financial mission to the moon. Unleash User's Trading Potential As a seasoned trader, we know you crave the thrill of the market, the exhilaration of calculated risks, and the satisfaction of astronomical gains. Moonlander is the way through. Astro-Efficiency: Maximize your capital efficiency with our MLP pool, enabling you to secure larger positions and ride the market's currents with unparalleled power. Galactic Leverage: Dare to dream big with up to 1000x leverage, propelling your trading endeavors to unprecedented heights. Stellar Security: Navigate the market confidently, shielded by our robust price feeds from PYTH and Cronos Oracles, ensuring a stable and secure trading environment. Chart a Course to Passive Income Beyond the thrill of trading, Moonlander also offers a smooth sailing to passive income. Stellar Rewards: Reap the rewards of the platform's success and benefit from market fluctuation through our fee distribution mechanism without the need for active trading Stake and Prosper: Stake our utility token or provide liquidity to our MLP pool and earn real yield in CRO/zkCRO and $CM, fueling your galactic ambitions.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Full Moon (FM) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Full Moon (FM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Full Moon (FM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FM token's extensive tokenomics now!