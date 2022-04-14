Full Moon (FM) Tokenomics
Full Moon (FM) Information
Oracle-based, perpetual exchange on Cronos EVM and zkEVM.
We are a decentralized perpetual trading platform on Cronos EVM and zkEVM chain that offers both a staking pool and on-chain perpetuals, primed to empower all Striders with galactic opportunities. Transactions on Moonlander are executed at higher speed and lower fees. This isn’t just trading, this is our financial mission to the moon.
Unleash User's Trading Potential
As a seasoned trader, we know you crave the thrill of the market, the exhilaration of calculated risks, and the satisfaction of astronomical gains. Moonlander is the way through.
Astro-Efficiency: Maximize your capital efficiency with our MLP pool, enabling you to secure larger positions and ride the market's currents with unparalleled power.
Galactic Leverage: Dare to dream big with up to 1000x leverage, propelling your trading endeavors to unprecedented heights.
Stellar Security: Navigate the market confidently, shielded by our robust price feeds from PYTH and Cronos Oracles, ensuring a stable and secure trading environment.
Chart a Course to Passive Income
Beyond the thrill of trading, Moonlander also offers a smooth sailing to passive income.
Stellar Rewards: Reap the rewards of the platform's success and benefit from market fluctuation through our fee distribution mechanism without the need for active trading
Stake and Prosper: Stake our utility token or provide liquidity to our MLP pool and earn real yield in CRO/zkCRO and $CM, fueling your galactic ambitions.
Full Moon (FM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Full Moon (FM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Full Moon (FM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Full Moon (FM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand FM's tokenomics, explore FM token's live price!
