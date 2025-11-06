Function FBTC (FBTC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 100,341 $ 100,341 $ 100,341 24H Low $ 105,383 $ 105,383 $ 105,383 24H High 24H Low $ 100,341$ 100,341 $ 100,341 24H High $ 105,383$ 105,383 $ 105,383 All Time High $ 127,954$ 127,954 $ 127,954 Lowest Price $ 11,469.83$ 11,469.83 $ 11,469.83 Price Change (1H) -1.19% Price Change (1D) -0.56% Price Change (7D) -6.75% Price Change (7D) -6.75%

Function FBTC (FBTC) real-time price is $102,072. Over the past 24 hours, FBTC traded between a low of $ 100,341 and a high of $ 105,383, showing active market volatility. FBTC's all-time high price is $ 127,954, while its all-time low price is $ 11,469.83.

In terms of short-term performance, FBTC has changed by -1.19% over the past hour, -0.56% over 24 hours, and -6.75% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Function FBTC (FBTC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.22B$ 1.22B $ 1.22B Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.22B$ 1.22B $ 1.22B Circulation Supply 11.97K 11.97K 11.97K Total Supply 11,973.49134378 11,973.49134378 11,973.49134378

The current Market Cap of Function FBTC is $ 1.22B, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FBTC is 11.97K, with a total supply of 11973.49134378. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.22B.