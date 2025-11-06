Funds are SAFU (SAFU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00005438 24H High $ 0.00007013 All Time High $ 0.00240412 Lowest Price $ 0.00005306 Price Change (1H) -0.13% Price Change (1D) +23.49% Price Change (7D) -29.69%

Funds are SAFU (SAFU) real-time price is $0.00006856. Over the past 24 hours, SAFU traded between a low of $ 0.00005438 and a high of $ 0.00007013, showing active market volatility. SAFU's all-time high price is $ 0.00240412, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00005306.

In terms of short-term performance, SAFU has changed by -0.13% over the past hour, +23.49% over 24 hours, and -29.69% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Funds are SAFU (SAFU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 67.32K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 68.70K Circulation Supply 979.97M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Funds are SAFU is $ 67.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SAFU is 979.97M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 68.70K.