What is FUNGI (FUNGI)

Fungi is a DeFi Agentic Ecosystem with the mission to unlock the agentic economy for all. Fungi is led by the Fungi Agent, an AI-powered DeFi assistant that knows everything about decentralized finance and interacts autonomously with users accross social media networks and its own application. It also acts as the leader of the Fungi DAO and will integrate within the Fungi Studio, an agentic development environment to create and manage advanced AI Agents. Fungi is backed by reputable VCs like Outlier Ventures and Seedclub.

FUNGI (FUNGI) Resource Official Website

FUNGI (FUNGI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FUNGI (FUNGI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FUNGI token's extensive tokenomics now!