Fungi is a DeFi Agentic Ecosystem with the mission to unlock the agentic economy for all.
Fungi is led by the Fungi Agent, an AI-powered DeFi assistant that knows everything about decentralized finance and interacts autonomously with users accross social media networks and its own application. It also acts as the leader of the Fungi DAO and will integrate within the Fungi Studio, an agentic development environment to create and manage advanced AI Agents.
Fungi is backed by reputable VCs like Outlier Ventures and Seedclub.
Understanding the tokenomics of FUNGI (FUNGI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FUNGI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FUNGI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
