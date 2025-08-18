More About FURO

Furo Logo

Furo Price (FURO)

Unlisted

1 FURO to USD Live Price:

$0.00618541
-22.10%1D
mexc
USD
Furo (FURO) Live Price Chart
Furo (FURO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00594992
24H Low
$ 0.00848956
24H High

$ 0.00594992
$ 0.00848956
$ 0.00865713
$ 0.00543794
-4.36%

-21.14%

--

--

Furo (FURO) real-time price is $0.00626248. Over the past 24 hours, FURO traded between a low of $ 0.00594992 and a high of $ 0.00848956, showing active market volatility. FURO's all-time high price is $ 0.00865713, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00543794.

In terms of short-term performance, FURO has changed by -4.36% over the past hour, -21.14% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Furo (FURO) Market Information

$ 6.17M
$ 6.17M$ 6.17M

--
----

$ 6.17M
$ 6.17M$ 6.17M

997.67M
997.67M 997.67M

997,674,575.7383333
997,674,575.7383333 997,674,575.7383333

The current Market Cap of Furo is $ 6.17M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FURO is 997.67M, with a total supply of 997674575.7383333. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.17M.

Furo (FURO) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Furo to USD was $ -0.001679078468241606.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Furo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Furo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Furo to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.001679078468241606-21.14%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Furo (FURO)

FURO lets you mint your memories as NFTs — turning your personal moments into something truly ownable that will provide you access to the AI assistant online. Soon, you’ll be able to try physical version of FURO, your own AI companion watching it learn, react, and grow with you in real time. Moreover, a physical companion is just around the corner! He’s about to become the next character the internet won’t stop talking about. A strong brand with a real toy that learns and grows with you, backed by a token built.

Furo (FURO) Resource

Official Website

Furo Price Prediction (USD)

FURO to Local Currencies

Furo (FURO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Furo (FURO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FURO token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Furo (FURO)

How much is Furo (FURO) worth today?
The live FURO price in USD is 0.00626248 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current FURO to USD price?
The current price of FURO to USD is $ 0.00626248. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Furo?
The market cap for FURO is $ 6.17M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of FURO?
The circulating supply of FURO is 997.67M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FURO?
FURO achieved an ATH price of 0.00865713 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FURO?
FURO saw an ATL price of 0.00543794 USD.
What is the trading volume of FURO?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FURO is -- USD.
Will FURO go higher this year?
FURO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FURO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

