FUSIO (FUSIO) Information

FUSIO by BlockGuard is a next-generation, AI-powered wealth management ecosystem built on blockchain. It seamlessly merges traditional finance (TradFi) with decentralized finance (DeFi), offering users intuitive tools to create, manage, and optimize diversified investment portfolios.

🔹 Core Features: Curated Portfolios: Professionally designed, tokenized bundles for simplified investing.

Portfolio Pro: Advanced back testing and customization tools for retail and experienced investors.

FUSIO Wallet: Secure, self-custody wallet integrated with portfolio tools, fiat on/off ramps, and staking access.

Fantasy FUSIO: A gamified investment simulation platform using real market data and $FUSIO for competition entry and rewards.

Pledging Platform: A smart contract-based system offering fixed APRs while allowing users to retain full asset custody.

Consultancy & White Label Services: Enterprise-grade solutions for institutions and ecosystem partners.

🔹 Token Utility – $FUSIO: Used for staking, transaction fees, portfolio NFT discounts, and Fantasy FUSIO entry.

Tokenomics include a buy-and-burn mechanism, governance rights, and tiered utility benefits.

Built to scale alongside the upcoming BlockGuard Layer 1 blockchain.

FUSIO empowers users, novice and expert alike, with the tools to invest intelligently, safely, and autonomously in the new financial era.