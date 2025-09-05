What is FUSION (FSN)

Fusion is a project which consists of an all-inclusive blockchain-based financial platform that offers cross-chain, cross-organization, and cross-data source services through smart contract employment. FUSION was established by the CEO of BitSE, an incubation company which developed QTUM Blockchain and the VeChain blockchain, crypto projects which are both successful. Fusion uses the Hierarchical Hybrid Consensus Mechanism (HHCM) that borrows things from PoW and PoS. At the same time, it uses a parallel computing by grouping nodes together, creating an efficient and safe platform. The Fusion team used in its whitepaper the term Internet of Values which refers mostly to cryptocurrency related matters, such as the exchange and management of digital assets securely and without intermediaries. The Distributed Control Right Management is a security layer that protects all locked-in cryptocurrency assets on the Fusion blockchain. The distributed storage and sharding of a private key ensures that no one can have access the complete private key, meaning that no single node can gain control of the digital assets. Along with the traditional transaction triggering mechanism, FUSION incorporated time and event based triggers into its smart contracts. These three triggering modes have resulted from various financial situations, and have been designed to meet the requests of complex financial smart contracts. BitSE, the company behind the Fusion Project, was founded in 2013 by Dejun Qian, being also responsible for the creation of QTUM and VeChain. QTUM and VeChain are both blockchain foundations which developed into independent ventures. The native token of the Fusion platform, FSN, will be used in paying network fees. Smart contracts require FSN in order for them to be executed, much like how ETH is used in the Ethereum network. Fusion (FSN) has a short history in the cryptocurrency market, which does not allow us to make predictions in the long term. Fusion cryptocurrency will have its Fusion mainnet launch before 30th June. We can expect a small increase in price due to this.

FUSION (FSN) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

How much is FUSION (FSN) worth today? The live FSN price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current FSN to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of FSN to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of FUSION? The market cap for FSN is $ 48.90K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of FSN? The circulating supply of FSN is 78.23M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FSN? FSN achieved an ATH price of 9.76 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FSN? FSN saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of FSN? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FSN is -- USD .

