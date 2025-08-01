What is FUST Token (FUST)

FUST (Fusion token) is the companion token of FUSD - with tokenomics which mirror those of a typical cryptocurrency. FUST can be placed in the FUST Fusion Miner and used to mine free FUSD. FUST has tokenomics which mirror those of a typical cryptocurrency, and allows those Degens who buy into the FUSD philosophy - but who also enjoy the thrill of chasing fast green candles - to make their play within the structure of the FUSD ecosystem and benefit from the best of both worlds; the possibility of a fast ride upwards whilst earning a passive income paid in our appreciating stable token courtesy of their FUST bag.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

FUST Token (FUST) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

FUST Token (FUST) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FUST Token (FUST) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FUST token's extensive tokenomics now!