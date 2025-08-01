Futureswap Price (FST)
Futureswap (FST) is currently trading at 0.00210633 USD with a market cap of $ 73.18K USD. FST to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FST to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FST price information.
During today, the price change of Futureswap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Futureswap to USD was $ +0.0004121009.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Futureswap to USD was $ +0.0003902928.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Futureswap to USD was $ +0.0004650492283394105.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.41%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0004121009
|+19.56%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0003902928
|+18.53%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0004650492283394105
|+28.33%
Discover the latest price analysis of Futureswap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.04%
+3.41%
-12.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Futureswap (FST) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FST token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FST to VND
₫55.42807395
|1 FST to AUD
A$0.0032437482
|1 FST to GBP
￡0.0015797475
|1 FST to EUR
€0.0018114438
|1 FST to USD
$0.00210633
|1 FST to MYR
RM0.0089940291
|1 FST to TRY
₺0.0856223145
|1 FST to JPY
¥0.31173684
|1 FST to ARS
ARS$2.8893371142
|1 FST to RUB
₽0.1694542485
|1 FST to INR
₹0.1836087861
|1 FST to IDR
Rp34.5299944752
|1 FST to KRW
₩2.9213954568
|1 FST to PHP
₱0.1218722538
|1 FST to EGP
￡E.0.1024097646
|1 FST to BRL
R$0.0116901315
|1 FST to CAD
C$0.0028856721
|1 FST to BDT
৳0.257393526
|1 FST to NGN
₦3.2256126987
|1 FST to UAH
₴0.0880024674
|1 FST to VES
Bs0.25907859
|1 FST to CLP
$2.03892744
|1 FST to PKR
Rs0.5975236944
|1 FST to KZT
₸1.1428735947
|1 FST to THB
฿0.0685399782
|1 FST to TWD
NT$0.0626001276
|1 FST to AED
د.إ0.0077302311
|1 FST to CHF
Fr0.001685064
|1 FST to HKD
HK$0.0165136272
|1 FST to MAD
.د.م0.0192729195
|1 FST to MXN
$0.0395568774
|1 FST to PLN
zł0.0077723577
|1 FST to RON
лв0.0092467887
|1 FST to SEK
kr0.0203471478
|1 FST to BGN
лв0.0035596977
|1 FST to HUF
Ft0.7278212682
|1 FST to CZK
Kč0.0448016391
|1 FST to KWD
د.ك0.00064243065
|1 FST to ILS
₪0.0071404587