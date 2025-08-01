What is FVIX (FVIX)

FVIX is the platform token for KittyPunch's onchain protocol suite. KittyPunch is the leading DeFi project on Flow, the blockchain known for its partnerships with Disney, NFL, and the NBA. KittyPunch's onchain protocol suite features products for trading, stablecoin swaps, yield aggregation, onchain volatility, and more. The fees generated by KittyPunch's onchain protocol suite flow into the FVIX token economy through a combination of buyback-and-burns & a single sided stablecoin staking system. FVIX is a unique asset that accrues fees as a function of both DeFi volumes and volatility through PunchVIX. FVIX features a unique dynamic supply system that is attached to FROTH, the premier memecoin on Flow. FVIX is only mintable at a ratio of 10,000 FROTH : 1 FVIX. This means that the max possible ever supply of FVIX is 100,000 - a number that is already decreased substantially due to ongoing burns.

FVIX (FVIX) Resource Official Website

FVIX (FVIX) Tokenomics

