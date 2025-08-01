fxhash Price (FXH)
fxhash (FXH) is currently trading at 0.00990238 USD with a market cap of $ 5.16M USD. FXH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FXH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FXH price information.
During today, the price change of fxhash to USD was $ -0.006888133278803598.
In the past 30 days, the price change of fxhash to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of fxhash to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of fxhash to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.006888133278803598
|-41.02%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of fxhash: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.47%
-41.02%
-14.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The $FXH protocol is a powerful foundation for creating, collecting, and evolving generative art in ways that push artistic potential to new levels. $FXH is the foundation of a new art economy that transforms how we create, collect, and value digital art. And as the backbone of an entirely new creative paradigm for tokenized art, $FXH is much more than just an airdrop.The protocol introduces three visionary components that merge art + finance: $FXH token, art coins, open-form. You can use $FXH to launch or participate in art coin launches, collect and interact with open-form projects, provide liquidity, or hold for governance rights as the protocol evolves. The $FXH protocol and first open-form collection launch in June, with more to follow. Roadmap? The $FXH Protocol is for code-based generative art at first but will quickly expand to AI, limited series, and digital artworks
Understanding the tokenomics of fxhash (FXH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FXH token's extensive tokenomics now!
