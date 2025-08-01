FXN Price (FXN)
FXN (FXN) is currently trading at 0.00117421 USD with a market cap of $ 1.06M USD. FXN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FXN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FXN price information.
During today, the price change of FXN to USD was $ -0.000172068813756792.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FXN to USD was $ -0.0002096487.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FXN to USD was $ -0.0001872480.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FXN to USD was $ -0.0011612969562263045.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000172068813756792
|-12.78%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002096487
|-17.85%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001872480
|-15.94%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0011612969562263045
|-49.72%
Discover the latest price analysis of FXN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.07%
-12.78%
-21.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FXN created the first ever universal AI Swarm Tech. By being universal, FXN can integrate with any framework that exists or will exist. FXN also created Room2Room, which allows agents to be connected with each other as well as have a narrator/director. This technology allows developers and creators to bring more life to their agents and brands they want to build. The proof of technology exists in the current 5 running agents.
