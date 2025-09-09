More About FYNI

Fyni AI by Virtuals Price (FYNI)

Unlisted

1 FYNI to USD Live Price:

$0.00457464
+55.70%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-09 10:05:20 (UTC+8)

Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00293362
24H Low
$ 0.00454543
24H High

$ 0.00293362
$ 0.00454543
$ 0.00454543
$ 0.00293362
+11.32%

+53.20%

--

--

Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) real-time price is $0.00450396. Over the past 24 hours, FYNI traded between a low of $ 0.00293362 and a high of $ 0.00454543, showing active market volatility. FYNI's all-time high price is $ 0.00454543, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00293362.

In terms of short-term performance, FYNI has changed by +11.32% over the past hour, +53.20% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) Market Information

$ 4.48M
--
$ 4.48M
1.00B
1,000,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of Fyni AI by Virtuals is $ 4.48M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FYNI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.48M.

Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Fyni AI by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.001564.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fyni AI by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fyni AI by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fyni AI by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.001564+53.20%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI)

Meet Fyni — the first-ever Hyper Personalized Financial AI Agent with a complete view of user portfolios across CeFi and DeFi Powered by KryptosConnect, Fyni taps into 5000+ integrations spanning exchanges, wallets, and on/off-chain protocols, giving it the richest financial context of any AI agent

Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) Resource

Fyni AI by Virtuals Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Fyni AI by Virtuals.

Check the Fyni AI by Virtuals price prediction now!

FYNI to Local Currencies

Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FYNI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI)

How much is Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) worth today?
The live FYNI price in USD is 0.00450396 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current FYNI to USD price?
The current price of FYNI to USD is $ 0.00450396. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Fyni AI by Virtuals?
The market cap for FYNI is $ 4.48M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of FYNI?
The circulating supply of FYNI is 1.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FYNI?
FYNI achieved an ATH price of 0.00454543 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FYNI?
FYNI saw an ATL price of 0.00293362 USD.
What is the trading volume of FYNI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FYNI is -- USD.
Will FYNI go higher this year?
FYNI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FYNI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) Important Industry Updates

TypeInformation
Crypto Market Sees Slight Recovery, Altcoin Market Generally Warming Up
Bitcoin's Illiquid Supply Exceeds 14.3 Million Coins, Reaching All-Time High
24-hour Spot Capital Inflow/Outflow Ranking: WLFI with net inflow of $28.61 million, BNB with net inflow of $12.8 million
Crypto market sees slight decline in the past 24 hours, total market cap drops to $3.891 trillion
U.S. Spot Ethereum ETFs See Net Outflows of $787.6 Million This Week
Ethena Foundation Launches New $310 Million Buy-Back Program

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.