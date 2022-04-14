Discover key insights into Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) Information

Meet Fyni — the first-ever Hyper Personalized Financial AI Agent with a complete view of user portfolios across CeFi and DeFi

Powered by KryptosConnect, Fyni taps into 5000+ integrations spanning exchanges, wallets, and on/off-chain protocols, giving it the richest financial context of any AI agent