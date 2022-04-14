GAGARIN (GGR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GAGARIN (GGR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GAGARIN (GGR) Information GAGARIN.WORLD is an ecosystem that provides crypto startups with a full range of services and products for a successful launch. Thanks to a high level of automation, GAGARIN lowers the entry threshold for investors, simplifies the process of finding partners and raising funds for projects. GAGARIN supports BNB chain, Ethereum, Polygon, TON, СSC, OKC, Bitgert, AVAX and others EVM-compatible blockchains. The GAGARIN utility token is called GGR. Placing GGR tokens in the GAGARIN launchpad pools allows the user to gain a level and the ability to receive distribution and participate in IDO. Official Website: https://gagarin.world/ Whitepaper: https://gagarin.world/GAGARIN_Whitepaper_EN.pdf Buy GGR Now!

GAGARIN (GGR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GAGARIN (GGR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 2.46M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 16.79K All-Time High: $ 0.199245 All-Time Low: $ 0.00598087 Current Price: $ 0.00682755

GAGARIN (GGR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GAGARIN (GGR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GGR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GGR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GGR's tokenomics, explore GGR token's live price!

