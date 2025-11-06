Gaib AI Dollar Alpha USDC (AIDAUSDC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.977329 24H High $ 1.002 All Time High $ 1.13 Lowest Price $ 0.926229 Price Change (1H) +0.65% Price Change (1D) +0.26% Price Change (7D) +1.03%

Gaib AI Dollar Alpha USDC (AIDAUSDC) real-time price is $0.992974. Over the past 24 hours, AIDAUSDC traded between a low of $ 0.977329 and a high of $ 1.002, showing active market volatility. AIDAUSDC's all-time high price is $ 1.13, while its all-time low price is $ 0.926229.

In terms of short-term performance, AIDAUSDC has changed by +0.65% over the past hour, +0.26% over 24 hours, and +1.03% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Gaib AI Dollar Alpha USDC (AIDAUSDC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 113.87M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 113.87M Circulation Supply 114.77M Total Supply 114,772,921.187424

The current Market Cap of Gaib AI Dollar Alpha USDC is $ 113.87M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AIDAUSDC is 114.77M, with a total supply of 114772921.187424. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 113.87M.