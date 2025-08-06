What is Gains Network USDC (GUSDC)

gUSDC is one of the gains network's gToken vault assets . gToken vaults follow ERC-4626, a standard API for tokenized yield-bearing vaults that represent shares of a single underlying ERC-20 asset. For each vault, gToken shares represent the underlying token asset (I.e. gUSDC => USDC). Vaults serve as a counterparty to all trades made on the gTrade platform: When traders win (positive PnL), their winnings are received from the vault. When traders lose (negative PnL), their losses are sent to the vault. In exchange, the vault receives a portion of trading fees. These fees are proportionally split among gToken shares, incentivizing stakers to stay in the vault. The vault that earns fees, pays profits, receives losses, is determined by the collateral of each trade.

Gains Network USDC (GUSDC) Resource Official Website

Gains Network USDC (GUSDC) Tokenomics

