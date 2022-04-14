Gains Network USDC (GUSDC) Tokenomics

Gains Network USDC (GUSDC) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Gains Network USDC (GUSDC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Gains Network USDC (GUSDC) Information

gUSDC is one of the gains network's gToken vault assets .

gToken vaults follow ERC-4626, a standard API for tokenized yield-bearing vaults that represent shares of a single underlying ERC-20 asset. For each vault, gToken shares represent the underlying token asset (I.e. gUSDC => USDC).

Vaults serve as a counterparty to all trades made on the gTrade platform:

When traders win (positive PnL), their winnings are received from the vault.

When traders lose (negative PnL), their losses are sent to the vault.

In exchange, the vault receives a portion of trading fees. These fees are proportionally split among gToken shares, incentivizing stakers to stay in the vault.

The vault that earns fees, pays profits, receives losses, is determined by the collateral of each trade.

Official Website:
https://gains.trade/

Gains Network USDC (GUSDC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gains Network USDC (GUSDC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 8.92M
$ 8.92M$ 8.92M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 10.83M
$ 10.83M$ 10.83M
All-Time High:
$ 1.22
$ 1.22$ 1.22
All-Time Low:
$ 0.998729
$ 0.998729$ 0.998729
Current Price:
$ 1.22
$ 1.22$ 1.22

Gains Network USDC (GUSDC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Gains Network USDC (GUSDC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of GUSDC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many GUSDC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand GUSDC's tokenomics, explore GUSDC token's live price!

GUSDC Price Prediction

Want to know where GUSDC might be heading? Our GUSDC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.