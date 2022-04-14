gAInzy ($GNZ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into gAInzy ($GNZ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

gAInzy ($GNZ) Information gAInz is a swarm of AI health agents designed to revolutionize your fitness, productivity, and career. Backed by cutting-edge AI prowess and research, gAInz delivers personalized workout plans, nutrition advice, motivation, and health tracking, all accessible via Twitter and WhatsApp. The gAInzy token powers this swarm, enabling users to query AI agents and unlock their full potential. With features like guided exercise videos, voice-note support, and daily updates, it's your ultimate fitness companion. Coming soon: AI body scanning, Pulse wearable integration, and tailored health metrics. gAInz evolves with you, helping you 10x your goals effortlessly. Official Website: https://linktr.ee/gainzdotxyz

gAInzy ($GNZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for gAInzy ($GNZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 18.64K Total Supply: $ 999.85M Circulating Supply: $ 899.79M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 20.71K All-Time High: $ 0.02999962 All-Time Low: $ 0.00001724 Current Price: $ 0

gAInzy ($GNZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of gAInzy ($GNZ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $GNZ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $GNZ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

$GNZ Price Prediction Want to know where $GNZ might be heading? Our $GNZ price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

