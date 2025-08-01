Gakster Price (GAK)
Gakster (GAK) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 164.84K USD. GAK to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Gakster to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gakster to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gakster to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gakster to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+10.09%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-27.31%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+177.52%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Gakster: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.18%
+10.09%
+35.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
This meme coin representing a famous cat meme was launched eleven months ago on pump dot fun on Solana but never bonded until few weeks ago. Now spontaneously people started to create memes and post them on x while organizing themselves creating social accounts for the memecoin. Gakster has now an active engaged community that keeps creating and sharing memes by taking this cat as reference. Since interest is growing and there is no real developer or team behind it I decided to apply for a listing on coin gecko
