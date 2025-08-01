What is Gakster (GAK)

This meme coin representing a famous cat meme was launched eleven months ago on pump dot fun on Solana but never bonded until few weeks ago. Now spontaneously people started to create memes and post them on x while organizing themselves creating social accounts for the memecoin. Gakster has now an active engaged community that keeps creating and sharing memes by taking this cat as reference. Since interest is growing and there is no real developer or team behind it I decided to apply for a listing on coin gecko

Gakster (GAK) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Gakster (GAK) Tokenomics

