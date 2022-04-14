Gakster (GAK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Gakster (GAK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Gakster (GAK) Information This meme coin representing a famous cat meme was launched eleven months ago on pump dot fun on Solana but never bonded until few weeks ago. Now spontaneously people started to create memes and post them on x while organizing themselves creating social accounts for the memecoin. Gakster has now an active engaged community that keeps creating and sharing memes by taking this cat as reference. Since interest is growing and there is no real developer or team behind it I decided to apply for a listing on coin gecko Official Website: https://gakstergram.com/ Whitepaper: https://memedepot.com/d/gak-attack

Gakster (GAK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gakster (GAK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 169.80K $ 169.80K $ 169.80K Total Supply: $ 999.98M $ 999.98M $ 999.98M Circulating Supply: $ 999.98M $ 999.98M $ 999.98M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 169.80K $ 169.80K $ 169.80K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0001698 $ 0.0001698 $ 0.0001698 Learn more about Gakster (GAK) price

Gakster (GAK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Gakster (GAK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GAK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GAK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GAK's tokenomics, explore GAK token's live price!

GAK Price Prediction Want to know where GAK might be heading? Our GAK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

