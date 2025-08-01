Galatasaray Fan Token Price (GAL)
Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) is currently trading at 1.53 USD with a market cap of $ 11.05M USD. GAL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the GAL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GAL price information.
During today, the price change of Galatasaray Fan Token to USD was $ -0.040454700884911.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Galatasaray Fan Token to USD was $ +0.3738787560.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Galatasaray Fan Token to USD was $ +0.3008097810.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Galatasaray Fan Token to USD was $ -2.3507397430720756.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.040454700884911
|-2.57%
|30 Days
|$ +0.3738787560
|+24.44%
|60 Days
|$ +0.3008097810
|+19.66%
|90 Days
|$ -2.3507397430720756
|-60.57%
Discover the latest price analysis of Galatasaray Fan Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.52%
-2.57%
+1.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GAL token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 GAL to VND
₫40,261.95
|1 GAL to AUD
A$2.3715
|1 GAL to GBP
￡1.1475
|1 GAL to EUR
€1.3311
|1 GAL to USD
$1.53
|1 GAL to MYR
RM6.5331
|1 GAL to TRY
₺62.2098
|1 GAL to JPY
¥229.5
|1 GAL to ARS
ARS$2,098.7622
|1 GAL to RUB
₽123.0885
|1 GAL to INR
₹133.6302
|1 GAL to IDR
Rp25,081.9632
|1 GAL to KRW
₩2,148.8697
|1 GAL to PHP
₱89.0766
|1 GAL to EGP
￡E.74.2968
|1 GAL to BRL
R$8.568
|1 GAL to CAD
C$2.1114
|1 GAL to BDT
৳186.9354
|1 GAL to NGN
₦2,343.0267
|1 GAL to UAH
₴63.7857
|1 GAL to VES
Bs188.19
|1 GAL to CLP
$1,488.69
|1 GAL to PKR
Rs433.7856
|1 GAL to KZT
₸831.9681
|1 GAL to THB
฿50.1993
|1 GAL to TWD
NT$45.8694
|1 GAL to AED
د.إ5.6151
|1 GAL to CHF
Fr1.2393
|1 GAL to HKD
HK$11.9952
|1 GAL to MAD
.د.م13.9536
|1 GAL to MXN
$28.8558
|1 GAL to PLN
zł5.7222
|1 GAL to RON
лв6.7932
|1 GAL to SEK
kr14.9634
|1 GAL to BGN
лв2.6163
|1 GAL to HUF
Ft535.5153
|1 GAL to CZK
Kč32.9103
|1 GAL to KWD
د.ك0.46818
|1 GAL to ILS
₪5.202