Galaxy Fox (GFOX) Tokenomics
Galaxy Fox (GFOX) Information
What is Galaxy Fox(GFOX)?
The core of the Galaxy Fox ecosystem is an immersive play-to-earn game that captivates global gamers. Embark on thrilling adventures, complete challenges, and earn valuable rewards. Active participation in the game allows players to accumulate GFOX tokens and in-game assets, rewarding their skills and dedication with a tangible sense of achievement.
What is Galaxy Fox Merchandise?
The merchandise shop in the Galaxy Fox ecosystem offers captivating products, with profits funding the treasury for sustainability and growth. Customers can earn points to exchange for $GFOX tokens, enhancing their engagement and involvement within the ecosystem.
Galaxy Fox (GFOX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Galaxy Fox (GFOX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Galaxy Fox (GFOX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Galaxy Fox (GFOX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GFOX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GFOX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GFOX's tokenomics, explore GFOX token's live price!
GFOX Price Prediction
Want to know where GFOX might be heading? Our GFOX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.