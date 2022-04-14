Galaxy Lab (GAGA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Galaxy Lab (GAGA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Galaxy Lab (GAGA) Information Galaxy Lab merges AI and blockchain to revolutionize gaming, delivering enhanced and accessible experiences through cutting-edge AI Platform and innovative AAA video games. Galaxy Lab was born with a clear goal: to redefine the gaming industry through the synergy of artificial intelligence and blockchain. We believe that these two technologies, when carefully integrated, can radically transform the gaming experience, making it more immersive, accessible, and sustainable. Official Website: https://www.galaxygamestudio.io/ Whitepaper: https://galaxylab.gitbook.io/whitepaper Buy GAGA Now!

Galaxy Lab (GAGA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Galaxy Lab (GAGA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 900.00M $ 900.00M $ 900.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.84M $ 3.84M $ 3.84M All-Time High: $ 0.00531588 $ 0.00531588 $ 0.00531588 All-Time Low: $ 0.00397979 $ 0.00397979 $ 0.00397979 Current Price: $ 0.00426793 $ 0.00426793 $ 0.00426793 Learn more about Galaxy Lab (GAGA) price

Galaxy Lab (GAGA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Galaxy Lab (GAGA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GAGA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GAGA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GAGA's tokenomics, explore GAGA token's live price!

