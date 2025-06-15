GAME Price (GAMES)
The live price of GAME (GAMES) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.08M USD. GAMES to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GAME Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- GAME price change within the day is -2.54%
- It has a circulating supply of 6.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the GAMES to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of GAME to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GAME to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GAME to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GAME to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.54%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of GAME: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.33%
-2.54%
-21.93%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Game aims to deliver a complete web3 ecosystem fully dedicated to gaming. We are providing to players, game studios and users the infrastructure to earn sustainable revenue on their passion for web3 games. With a purposely built blockchain focusing on high-speed and throughput, Game will unlock the true potential of web3 gaming. Game Chain is a high-performance EVM network, built on the Arbitrum-stack utilizing Celestia data availability with near-instant finality. All powered by the advanced and fast G2 sequencer. Game offer seamless and trustless interoperability with all EVM ecosystems. Developers can utilize known libraries and toolings such as Remix and Metamask. Unlocking a endless possibilities for developers and creators to build on the Game Chain.
