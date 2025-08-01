Game Fantasy Price (GFT)
Game Fantasy (GFT) is currently trading at 0.01330483 USD with a market cap of $ 156.08K USD. GFT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the GFT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GFT price information.
During today, the price change of Game Fantasy to USD was $ +0.00017849.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Game Fantasy to USD was $ +0.0047424281.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Game Fantasy to USD was $ +0.0028180414.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Game Fantasy to USD was $ +0.004008100399719307.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00017849
|+1.36%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0047424281
|+35.64%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0028180414
|+21.18%
|90 Days
|$ +0.004008100399719307
|+43.11%
Discover the latest price analysis of Game Fantasy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.32%
+1.36%
+23.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
StarCrazy is the NFT and blockchain Play-To-Earn game.Collect, fuse, mine and earn.
Understanding the tokenomics of Game Fantasy (GFT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GFT token's extensive tokenomics now!
