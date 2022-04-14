Game Guide (GG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Game Guide (GG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Game Guide (GG) Information Game Guide ($GG) is a community-driven token and open template initiated by Adam, the developer of SURV, to demonstrate a streamlined approach to turning Web2 games into Web3 applications using the Idos Games platform. By leveraging real code, video documentation, and a playable demo (Survival.io), the guide walks developers through the full process of token integration, wallet connectivity, and on-chain game logic on BNB Chain. The aim is to show that launching a Web3 game no longer demands large development teams or venture capital — just practical tools, accessible infrastructure, and community support. $GG serves as both the utility and reward layer for experiments, incentives, and community-driven iterations. It’s a practical path into GameFi, built for builders. Official Website: https://ggbnb.app/ Buy GG Now!

Game Guide (GG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Game Guide (GG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 111.61K $ 111.61K $ 111.61K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 111.61K $ 111.61K $ 111.61K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0001154 $ 0.0001154 $ 0.0001154 Learn more about Game Guide (GG) price

Game Guide (GG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Game Guide (GG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GG's tokenomics, explore GG token's live price!

