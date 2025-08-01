What is Game Meteor Coin (GMTO)

Meteorn Run invites users to acquire tokens through all aspects of gameplay. Meteorn Run also allows users to equip, grow, and trade in-game shoes, also known as non-fungible tokens (NFT). These virtual shoes have their own class, specific characteristics, and a set of attributes. Shoes are collectible and can be sold in an in-game marketplace called the Meteorn Run Portal. Meteorn Run is one of the Play-to-Earn (P2E) concept GameFi, where gamers earn crypto and NFT through game activities. As part of the online game, users play a running game in a variety of modes, with the main difference being that gamers can change their characters, shoes, and items as assets. Thus, Meteorn Run is an open digital universe where the economy is controlled by the player.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Game Meteor Coin (GMTO) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Game Meteor Coin (GMTO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Game Meteor Coin (GMTO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GMTO token's extensive tokenomics now!