What is Game Money (GM)

Base Digger is an idle strategy game on the Base blockchain where you step into the role of a digger, uncovering treasures, artifacts, and resources along the way. As you make progress and complete tasks, you earn $GM, the in-game token. Use $GM to upgrade your tools, unlock power-ups, and take your adventure to the next level. The deeper you dig, the more rare items and exciting quests you’ll uncover. Compete with others to climb the leaderboards or just enjoy exploring at your own pace. Whether you’re here to relax or strategize, Base Digger is packed with fun and rewards to keep you coming back.

Game Money (GM) Resource Official Website

Game Money (GM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Game Money (GM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GM token's extensive tokenomics now!