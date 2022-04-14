Game Money (GM) Information

Base Digger is an idle strategy game on the Base blockchain where you step into the role of a digger, uncovering treasures, artifacts, and resources along the way. As you make progress and complete tasks, you earn $GM, the in-game token. Use $GM to upgrade your tools, unlock power-ups, and take your adventure to the next level. The deeper you dig, the more rare items and exciting quests you’ll uncover. Compete with others to climb the leaderboards or just enjoy exploring at your own pace. Whether you’re here to relax or strategize, Base Digger is packed with fun and rewards to keep you coming back.