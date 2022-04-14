Game7 (G7) Tokenomics
Game7 (G7) Information
Game7 is a permissionless, modular Web3 gaming ecosystem designed to solve the most critical challenges for players and developers: infrastructure, distribution, and sustained player engagement.
The ecosystem is built on several key components:
-
Summon: A user acquisition and retention system that allows players to build their identity, reputation, and participate in economic activities.
-
HyperPlay: A game discovery and distribution platform that enables seamless wallet integration and in-game overlays for an enhanced user experience.
-
World Builder: An infrastructure suite designed to help developers create and manage evolutionary economies.
-
G7 Network: The underlying Layer 3 network where G7 is the native token. It connects all components of the Game7 ecosystem.
Game7's economic model aims to create a self-reinforcing cycle of growth. As players engage with games, they attract more developers, leading to increased economic activity. This activity generates value, which is then redistributed to the community through the Citizen Pool and Treasury.
Game7 (G7) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Game7 (G7), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Game7 (G7) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Game7 (G7) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of G7 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many G7 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
G7 Price Prediction
