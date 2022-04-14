GameBoy (GBOY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GameBoy (GBOY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GameBoy (GBOY) Information The project is to bring to life 3 decades of gaming culture into a proof of Nostalgia. NFT’s will be dropping at the end of the month + mint, previews available on X and Telegram.. PvP (Player vs Player) Gaming is being developed by a developer to allow players to connect their wallets via a smart contract holding funds and winners of the game takes winnings, with a small fee to create revenue and drive the project forwards, creating real utility. Official Website: https://www.gboysolana.com/ Buy GBOY Now!

GameBoy (GBOY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GameBoy (GBOY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 14.55K $ 14.55K $ 14.55K Total Supply: $ 996.00M $ 996.00M $ 996.00M Circulating Supply: $ 996.00M $ 996.00M $ 996.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 14.55K $ 14.55K $ 14.55K All-Time High: $ 0.00183012 $ 0.00183012 $ 0.00183012 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about GameBoy (GBOY) price

GameBoy (GBOY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GameBoy (GBOY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GBOY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GBOY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GBOY's tokenomics, explore GBOY token's live price!

GBOY Price Prediction Want to know where GBOY might be heading? Our GBOY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See GBOY token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!