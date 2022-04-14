GameFi Crossing (XYA) Tokenomics
GameFi Crossing (XYA) is an HRC-20 token and essentially focuses on the value of community at its core. The idea behind this project would be to create a beginner-friendly means of using crypto with the power of low-cost and fast transactions on the Harmony blockchain. Freyala (XYA) is be the main token using ONE as gas to be the base foundation for the entire Freyala ecosystem, including the currency for the upcoming HRC-721 token for CryptIDs.
CryptIDs is the tentative name for a NFT-based monster collection strategy game on XYA, unlike anything that’s currently on the blockchain. By staking XYA, players will be rewarded with in-game tokens that can traded for booster packs containing monsters called CryptIDs. These CryptIDs are NFTs created with distinctive properties, giving each one a unique combination of stats and abilities (hence different strengths and weaknesses). Some CryptIDs being simply stronger -and more valuable- than others.
Players can select their strongest CryptIDs and put them to battle against other players, either for fun, glory or more CryptIDs. This puts their own monsters on the line in a wager. Battle mechanics will remain disclosed for now. We aim to combine the monster collection tropes we all know and love with those you find in auto battler games. We are looking to find a nice balance between having the right monsters and the right strategy.
CryptIDs aims to please collectors of valuables by building a marketplace on which monsters can be sold or traded.
Understanding the tokenomics of GameFi Crossing (XYA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of XYA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many XYA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
