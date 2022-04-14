GameM Token (GMT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GameM Token (GMT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GameM Token (GMT) Information GameM Global is a next-generation GameFi ecosystem that merges blockchain, gaming, and decentralized finance on BNB Smart Chain. It empowers players and developers to participate in competitive gaming, own digital assets, and engage in a transparent, decentralized economy. The project’s mission is to connect global users in a vibrant Metaverse where real-world value is created through gaming — from casual play to strategic battles — all while earning and investing via GMT tokens. Official Website: https://gamem-global.com Whitepaper: https://gamem-global.gitbook.io/overview Buy GMT Now!

GameM Token (GMT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GameM Token (GMT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 549.43K Total Supply: $ 2.60B Circulating Supply: $ 2.60B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 549.43K All-Time High: $ 0.00066626 All-Time Low: $ 0.00021151 Current Price: $ 0.00021132 Learn more about GameM Token (GMT) price

GameM Token (GMT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GameM Token (GMT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GMT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GMT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GMT's tokenomics, explore GMT token's live price!

GMT Price Prediction Want to know where GMT might be heading? Our GMT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See GMT token's Price Prediction now!

