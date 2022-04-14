Discover key insights into Gameness Token (GNESS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Gameness Token (GNESS) Information

Gameness is a next-gen Web3 SuperApp designed to reward users for their skills, effort, and consistency in gaming and learning. Through features like tournaments, missions, educational quests, NFT marketplace, and a built-in swap, users earn real value by participating. Gameness redefines "achieve to earn" by merging esports, education, and blockchain technology.;

An AI-powered data infrastructure superapp offering tournaments, personalized experiences, and a loyalty ecosystem driven by innovation and community engagement