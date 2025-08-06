What is Gameta (HIP)

Launched in the beginning of 2022, Gameta is a Web 3 Entertainment Ecosystem aimed at bringing large scale of mainstream users into Web3. The project currently offers 14 games including both hyper-casual and NFT social games. Since its launch, Gameta currently (as of March 2024) has over 8 million-plus on-chain users and ranks as one of the most active gaming/entertainment dDapps in popular public chain ecosystems (eg. BNB Chain, Solana, etc). In this guide, the Gameta team aims to introduce to you a holistic view of what Gameta is, the value it brings to its users, as well as what we want it to become.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Gameta (HIP) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Gameta (HIP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Gameta (HIP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HIP token's extensive tokenomics now!