Gameta (HIP) Information

Launched in the beginning of 2022, Gameta is a Web 3 Entertainment Ecosystem aimed at bringing large scale of mainstream users into Web3. The project currently offers 14 games including both hyper-casual and NFT social games. Since its launch, Gameta currently (as of March 2024) has over 8 million-plus on-chain users and ranks as one of the most active gaming/entertainment dDapps in popular public chain ecosystems (eg. BNB Chain, Solana, etc).

In this guide, the Gameta team aims to introduce to you a holistic view of what Gameta is, the value it brings to its users, as well as what we want it to become.