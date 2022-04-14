Gamex Coin (GXC) Tokenomics
Game X is a decentralized web3 game ecosystem and incubation platform initiated and supported by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), dedicated to facilitating the transition of traditional games to web3 and building a player-driven, transparent, and efficient web3 game industry chain.
Game X's chain abstraction technology addresses the fragmentation and segregation of Web3 gaming assets, enabling casual players to easily participate in Web3 games and earn rewards, ultimately serving as a gateway to the Web3 gaming world. Game X is committed to addressing the core pain points of the gaming industry by delivering the following key values:
1.Asset Ownership: Empowering players with true digital asset ownership, ensuring that in-game items, characters, and other assets are transferable, tradable, and usable across different games.
2.New Economic Model: Leveraging blockchain technology to optimize the gaming economic system, making transactions more transparent and efficient, while reducing the commission taken by centralized platforms.
3.Player-Driven Development and Governance: Establishing a decentralized governance system to amplify the voice of players in game development, operation, and decision-making processes.
4.Transparency and Trust: Utilizing the verifiability of blockchain to ensure the transparency of game rules, fairness, and economic systems, thereby preventing "under-the-table operations."
Game X adopts a progressive evolutionary development path, divided into two main phases：
Game X 1.0：Supporting the integration of traditional gaming assets onto the blockchain, providing foundational infrastructure for blockchain-based games, and building the early-stage ecosystem. Game X 2.0：Launching a dedicated Layer 2 public chain (X Chain) to achieve a more comprehensive blockchain gaming ecosystem and propel the advancement of decentralized gaming.
Understanding the tokenomics of Gamex Coin (GXC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GXC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GXC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
